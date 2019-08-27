WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for August 26, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family begs hit-and-run driver in deadly crash to come forward
Pregnant woman shot in arm and thigh at car wash
Student tips off Katy ISD officials about threatening social post
Boy consoles classmate with autism on the first day of school
'Pizzadilla' recipe video goes viral on social media
Astronaut's custody battle could set legal precedent in Texas
Astronaut's spouse 'frightened' over demands to see son
Show More
UH Coogs prep for prime time test against Oklahoma
These homecoming mums are as big as Texas!
Botched raid: Ex-officers appear in court as defendants
Woman cuts hole into glass during med spa heist: VIDEO
Andrew Luck's HS football coach shocked by retirement news
More TOP STORIES News