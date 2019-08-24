Society

ABC13 Evening News for August 23, 2019

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom charged in high school student's shooting near Tomball
BOTCHED RAID: Former HPD officer charged with murder
More tropical downpours possible this weekend
Hilary Duff returning for 'Lizzie McGuire' spinoff on Disney+
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old boy out of Waxahachie
HISD parents can now track student's bus with an app
Show More
Big Red's Bakery: The sweetest spot in Conroe
HPD DRUG RAID TIMELINE: Before the raid to now
Do you like surfing? Wakeboarding? Try motor surfing!
Conroe man finds a new career with a rum and whiskey distillery
Conroe's museum of town's history, oilmen and ghosts?
More TOP STORIES News