Society

ABC13 Evening News for August 21, 2019

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Lord forgive them': Man executed for killing student
UHD student threatens violence after class cancelled: police
Massage Heights employee in Houston accused of sex assault
Owners desperate to find 6 missing horses in Houston
Safe drivers can earn free food and more with this app
Pipeline construction damaging homes in Channelview: lawsuit
Former Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel linked to drug ring
Show More
Interim superintendent tackles criticism of HISD leadership
Police program helps people unable to verbally communicate
Houston Roughnecks introduced as the city's XFL team name
This Texas home for sale comes with its own backyard racetrack
What UH College of Medicine will look like when it opens
More TOP STORIES News