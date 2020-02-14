WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for April 9, 2020
KTRK
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southeast Texas
Judge Hidalgo on COVID-19 fight: 'We're in the thick of it'
16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
HPD officer in ICU after positive COVID-19 test
Texans to land WR Brandin Cooks in trade with Los Angeles Rams
Mayor reverses: Houston parks now closing Easter weekend
FDA orders church to stop selling fake COVID-19 medicine
Show More
Here's how small businesses can apply for no-interest loans
FDA approves lab to begin stem cell trial for COVID-19
Lance McCullers, Alex Bregman surprise students during virtual prom
HISD warns students after staffer handing out laptops gets virus
Houston city leaders pause for moment of silence
More TOP STORIES News