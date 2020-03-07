Society

ABC13 Evening News for April 6, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Halliburton says it's laying off workers in TX and OK
Mitigation efforts showing signs of slowing virus spread: Trump
Houston COVID-19 cases top 1,145 in one month
How to know when you're no longer contagious with COVID-19
5-year-old dies a week after being hit by stray bullet
COVID-19 treatment being tested on 30 Texas City patients
Near record heat before a stormy cold front blows in
Making a COVID-19 vaccine, as explained with M&M's
Flight attendant sings positive message during uncertain times
2 H-E-B workers reportedly test positive for COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
Man charged with kicking and hitting black lab dog
