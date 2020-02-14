Society

ABC13 Evening News for April 5, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House gives COVID-19 update amid warning of week ahead: WATCH LIVE
DPS troopers screen travelers at Louisiana state line
Dallas couple live streams wedding ceremony
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
Bush in 2005: 'If we wait for a pandemic to appear, it will be too late to prepare'
2 Sheriff's Office employees, 19 HPD officers COVID-19 positive
Federal health teams leaving soon, Mayor Turner says
Show More
Dave Ward's wife's out of ICU during double pneumonia battle
HISD to resume free meals for students on Monday
Queen Elizabeth addresses UK as nation sees spike in virus deaths
Former Oilers Coach Ed Biles dies at age 88
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
More TOP STORIES News