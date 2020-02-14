Society

ABC13 Evening News for April 2, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Harris Co. reports 3rd inmate to test positive for COVID-19
Storm chances rise Friday and Saturday
Camden apartments giving $2K each to residents who lost jobs
Number of global reported COVID-19 cases reaches 1M mark
Man who held small anniversary gathering test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Slim Thug drives around week after saying he has coronavirus
Texas could be next coronavirus hotspot, expert says
Baylor wants positive COVID-19 patients to participate in trial
Husband supports wife on chemo from outside window
3 Houston-area CVS employees test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News