BREAKING NEWS
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for April 16, 2020
KTRK
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Mayor Turner urges Houstonians to support local restaurants
Man charged with capital murder in shooting death of 2-year-old
Teachers to Abbott: Keep schools closed to prevent longer closures
Man urges Texans to treat unemployment like merging onto freeway
Broncos star Von Miller tests positive for coronavirus
'Extremely dangerous' man wanted in wife's death
Show More
Texans offer hope to those unable to contact unemployment office
Deputy died alone of COVID-19 after taking retirement trip
'Totally terrifying:' Man describes month-long battle with coronavirus
Child thrown and killed in crash involving 18-wheeler
Houston-based Weatherford laying off 6,000 workers
More TOP STORIES News