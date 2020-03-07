Society

ABC13 Evening News for April 13, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
Where is coronavirus in Houston? Check zip code tracker map
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
Where to go to get tested for COVID-19 in Houston-area
13 Investigates: Data shows Houston has room to expand testing
When will schools reopen across Texas?
Russell Westbrook donates 650 computers to students in need
Show More
Gov. Abbott to announce decision about schools this week
Pleasantly cool weather until the weekend
Harris Co. Attorney makes website to report price gouging
Caught without mask in this TX county? Prepare for $1K fine
ATF Houston Citizens' Academy giving back to first responders
More TOP STORIES News