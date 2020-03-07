BREAKING NEWS
Search called off for boater lost at Lake Houston on Easter
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for April 12, 2020
KTRK
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search called off for boater lost at Lake Houston on Easter
49 Harris Co. jail workers and 25 inmates now with COVID-19
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration
St. Luke's worker in ICU fighting COVID-19
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
At least 3 dead as tornadoes sweep through US south
Kind man serves free coffee to essential workers from home window
Show More
COVID-19 peak in Texas 2 weeks away, researchers say
2 children hit by vehicles in unrelated NE Harris Co. crashes
Chilly temperatures tonight
Customers call random student, not chef, for Indian food orders
120 attended in-person Easter service, church said
More TOP STORIES News