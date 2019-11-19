Society

ABC13 Evening News - November 18, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TSU investigating 'improprieties' regarding admissions process
16-year-old jumps onto airport tarmac to escape from police
HPD changes uniform policy in honor of Deputy Dhaliwal
Texas leader working to turn Montgomery Co. into 'gun sanctuary'
Diesel leak in SW Houston may affect your evening commute
These schools are the top ranked in the Houston area
Food truck workers sexually assaulted by robbers: HPD
Show More
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
19-year-old jail officer charged with bringing drugs to work
Horrible accident leaves mom fighting for her future
Bun B says 'maybe' to mayoral run as he backs Rodney Reed
Woman trying to get to hospital ends up having baby on I-45
More TOP STORIES News