Banding Together: Katy residents share a communal spirit in this ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Tradition, located in Katy since 2002, is legendary for its family recipes, massive hamburgers, and award-winning chicken fried steak!

In this edition of the ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom, people who live and work in Katy discuss their favorite things in the area, in addition to sharing why Katy residents come together in times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

