Abandoned mobile home dumped under East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're missing your mobile home, you might want to look under the East Freeway.An Eyewitness News viewer alerted us to a startling sight on the eastbound feeder road. It appears someone dumped an entire mobile home next to the road.The viewer said the house suddenly appeared last Tuesday and has been there all week long.The mobile home is in poor condition with broken windows and doors. A satellite dish still sits on top of the structure.We've reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation, the Harris County Toll Road Authority, and Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's office to see if they're looking into the matter.