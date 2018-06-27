COOL SPACES

COOL SPACES: Ooh La La Dessert Boutique

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique has been bringing sweet treats to Houstonians for more than 10 years. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Ooh La La Dessert Boutique has been bringing sweet treats to Houstonians for more than 10 years.

Located in Cinco Ranch, the comfortably-inviting spot is spacious with treat-filled glass pastry cases, bistro-style seating, cozy overstuffed chairs and an outside patio.

The variety of 80 different cookies, cupcakes, pies, pastries, truffles and more is what makes this unique boutique bakery stand out among the others.

The sweet shop also features a smoothie bar, coffee bar, free Wi-Fi, party room for birthdays and showers and even a drive -thru window for those on the go.

The secret to scoring free cupcakes is to sign up online for Ooh La La's newsletter where dessert-lovers can learn about the Cupcake of the Day, a specially flavored Cupcake of the Month and new seasonal treats for every holiday. Another complimentary cupcake is a treat during your birthday month each year.

"A dessert can always bring a smile to your face," says Owner and Pastry Chef Vanessa O'Donnell. "It might be the sugar high, but desserts just make people happy."

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique has two other locations in Park Row and Town & Country.
