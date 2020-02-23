Society

A look into Rosenberg's Black Cowboy Museum

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- In honor of Black History Month, we're giving you a closer look at Rosenberg's Black Cowboy Museum.

The museum's owner, Larry Callis, provides visitors a closer look into the history of black cowboys and their impact on cowboy culture.

Callis comes from a line of cowboys and says most people don't even realize black cowboys ever existed.

Did you know the word cowboy originates from slaves?

Watch the video above to hear his family's story and get a closer look at the museum.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrosenbergcowtexas newsblack historyhistoryblack history month
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why Astros hecklers got signs confiscated at game
A late season freeze is coming to Houston
Cakes for woman's daughter bought by mother who lost her son
Roof collapses after massive apartment fire
Woman on life support after shopping center shooting
XFL reporter shocked with player reactions in new in-game access
NICU nurse caring for baby also cared for father 33 years ago
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
2 dead in officer-involved Missouri City shooting
Toy poodle scooped up by hawk found 28 hours later
Brewery now pairing drafts with your favorite girl scout cookie
Houston BBQ? Yes please! Here are our best BBQ highlights
More TOP STORIES News