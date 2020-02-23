A look into Rosenberg's Black Cowboy Museum

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- In honor of Black History Month, we're giving you a closer look at Rosenberg's Black Cowboy Museum.The museum's owner, Larry Callis, provides visitors a closer look into the history of black cowboys and their impact on cowboy culture.Callis comes from a line of cowboys and says most people don't even realize black cowboys ever existed.Did you know the word cowboy originates from slaves?Watch the video above to hear his family's story and get a closer look at the museum.