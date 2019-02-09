HTX

A deep dive into the beloved Katy brewery

HTX PLUS: Here's a look at the historic Katy brewery

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
While shinning light on the Katy community, ABC13 reporter Shelley Childers, who calls Katy home, took us on a tour of a local favorite.

No Label Brewery is open seven days a week, and is labeled a fan favorite among the Katy community.

The brewery features over 20 beers on tap, and is sure to have something for everyone.

The brewery is equipped with a play area for kids, a parking area for food trucks, venues, live music, tastings, tours and a mascot who welcomes fans.

