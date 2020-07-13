Coronavirus

Veteran celebrates 90th birthday at hospital after contracting COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 24-year Army veteran turned 90 years old on Monday, but he's not celebrating his birthday the way he originally intended.

E.H. Gregory broke his hip two weeks ago and ended up in the hospital. He then went to rehab where he developed a cough.

Gregory was sent back to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized since Friday.

His family believes he contracted the virus from the rehab facility, but doctors told them he's doing better than most 60-year-olds.

They credit his active lifestyle to keeping him strong and healthy for so long.

Gregory's daughter, Cheryl Rhoden, said they have a big celebration planned for him when he returns home.

"Well we made this poster here and we can deliver it to his room," said Rhoden. "The nurses have been great. They are making calls, they're sending pictures, you know just keeping us up-to-date on his care and all too."

Follow Raven Ambers on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbirthdaycoronavirusveterancovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Why you won't be getting change back at Kroger
California orders shutdown of indoor restaurants, bars
Houston nurse in recovery shares struggle with COVID-19
Fort Bend ISD will begin 2020-2021 academic year online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Survey: Millions of children in limbo about back to school plan
Man killed, 2 women hurt in horrific head-on crash
As Texas morgues fill up, counties call for refrigerator trucks
Why you won't be getting change back at Kroger
Check before you go: Voting wait times around Houston
Army to tour local hospital as military sets up COVID-19 wing
Goose Creek CISD pushes back start of school year
Show More
Fort Bend ISD will begin 2020-2021 academic year online
Florida now 'epicenter' of COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
Houston nurse in recovery shares struggle with COVID-19
What to know about voting in today's primary runoff election
Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits: Judge
More TOP STORIES News