Located safe at 1210a https://t.co/zXx3RHRm27 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 24, 2019

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday night in Fort Bend County has been found safe.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Benjamin was found shortly after midnight.Deputies said he was mad he was grounded and left his home on Cinco Terrace Rd. near FM 1093 earlier in the evening with his backpack and piggy bank.Authorities did not say where he was found.