9-year-old sells popcorn to raise money for grandpa's heart surgery

GOSHEN, Indiana (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old boy is working hard to help his grandfather pay for his heart surgery.

Owen Holmes sells popcorn from his favorite shop to raise money for his grandpa. Holmes has already raised $300, but he hopes to hit $500.

Owen's mother reached out to Shirley's Gourmet Popcorn to help with the fundraiser. Every day, Owen goes there to pick up and deliver the popcorn.

He and his grandfather have always had a strong relationship, building model rockets together and launching them in the park.

"I just hope we're able to make it through, and I hope we'll be able to make more model rockets. That's one of my greatest memories," Owen said.

Owen says he'll keep fundraising until he hits his goal.

His mom says he goes to the popcorn shop every day after school to get more to sell.

The family also set up a fundraising page at Help Hope Live.
