Make-A-Wish helps 9-year-old ovarian cancer survivor meet her hero

Kaylee Tolleson, a 9-year-old from Fort Bend County, is a meteorologist enthusiast and a cancer survivor.

She captured the hearts of many back in April when she visited ABC13 studios.

A few days before her visit to ABC13, Kalyee was diagnosed with stage III ovarian cancer. With the news of her diagnosis, Kaylee received an outpouring of love and support from many.

Even "Good Morning America's" very own Ginger Zee visited Kaylee during her treatment.



But the diagnosis did not discourage Kalyee. According the Kaylee, "When life hits you, track the weather."

Kaylee's dream is to become a meteorologist, so of course her Make-A-Wish was to meet her hero Jim Cantore from the Weather Channel.

So with the magic of Make-A-Wish, Kaylee was taken on a trip of a lifetime to the Weather Channel headquarters, where she met her hero meteorologist Jim Cantore.



With a full VIP treatment, Kaylee got a tour of the entire studio.

Not to mention, Kaylee got the chance to practice forecasting the weather and she got a sneak peek at the latest storm tracking technology.

At the end of her day, Kalyee left with a jacket from the Weather Channel and memories that will last a lifetime.

