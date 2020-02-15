9-year-old missing in northwest Harris County

District 5 units are searching for a missing 9 year old black male red jacket black pants last seen near 529 & Barker Cypress. Call HCSO if you have any information. @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D5Patrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) February 15, 2020

