missing boy

9-year-old missing in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office and District 5 units are searching for a 9-year-old who was reported missing.

The child was last seen near FM 529 & Barker Cypress Road. He was describes as a black male wearing a red jacket with black pants.



Officials have not yet release a picture.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Houston police.
