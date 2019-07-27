89-year-old woman becomes oldest person to climb Mount Kilimanjaro

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTRK) -- A Phoenix woman is back home after setting the world record as the oldest woman to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.Anne Lorimor, 89, received a huge homecoming at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Thursday, where she arrived on her flight back from Tanzania.Lorimor used to be a university instructor, and she says she's always loved hiking.The trip up and back down the tallest freestanding mountain in the world took Lorimor nine days.Experts say you don't need a lot of technical skills to climb Kilimanjaro, but the biggest challenge is getting used to the altitude where the oxygen is thinner."There was a point when I really was concerned, because I fell before I started up the mountain and I had great pain in my side and I couldn't take deep breaths. I was afraid that if I couldn't keep oxygenated enough, I couldn't go."This isn't the first time Lorimor has climbed Kilimanjaro. She says she also climbed it four years ago when she was 85 years old.