Old man winter may have met his match in an 82-year-old grandma from Michigan.Marlene Downing, now known as the snow blowing granny, is blowing up the internet.An image of her taking on the heavy snow and freezing temperatures has everyone impressed.She says getting out in the snow reminds her of growing up in North Dakota.Downing also owns a Harley Davidson with a sidecar for her dog. She says she can't wait to ride when the weather warms up.