kidney transplant

8-year-old boy running out of time for kidney match

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina -- Time is running out for 8-year-old Jordan as he and his grandmother, Deborah Jones, continue to search for a perfect kidney match.

"I can't let this end any other way than life," Jones said.

Jordan's grandmother conducts dialysis for the 8-year-old four times a week, working around the clock to keep him alive.

"He has microvascular, he has the microsmall intestines, he's tube-fed; needless to say, he has no kidneys. He hasn't peed since 2016," Jones said.

The search has gone on for over three years, after Jordan Rhodes' first kidney transplant failed in 2016.

That failed attempt has left his antibodies at a 99.9 percent chance of rejection, meaning it's essentially impossible to find a match.

On top of that, Jordan has ran out of dialysis ports; his body is covered in scars from the last eight years.

Jones said the port on the right side of his chest is the last spot doctors can place a catheter. Once that spot is done, the young boy will be out of options.

But Jones has no intention of giving up. The grandmother has an appointment with Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to see if Jordan can qualify for several procedure options; they would help turn less than perfect matches into a viable option.

"Keep pulling the antibodies out after the transplant until the body finally gives up and says 'well, I'm not going to reject it,'" Jones added.

This would mean people that have already signed up and were a close match could still possibly be a donor.

Jordan said he's ready to be a kid again, "give me a kidney, now!"

If you would like to be a possible donor, you can send an email to livingdonation@wakehealth.edu and request a donor kit.

Doctors said Jordan needs a donor with a Type A or Type O blood type.

Once you send the email, they will send you material to see if you are a possible match.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinahealthchildrenfayetteville newskidney transplantu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNEY TRANSPLANT
Houston woman donates kidney to father for Father's Day
Chance the Rapper tweets emotional plea to find kidney donor for aunt
Facebook follower becomes match for toddler needing new kidney
First drone delivery of transplant organ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Be Sus' now spans over I-45, and we had to look the word up
Lawsuit alleges Turkey Leg Hut releases "noxious pollutants"
Not a drill! In-N-Out opens Friday for 1st time in Houston-area
Human trafficking survivor from Katy visits White House
ABC13 Evening News for November 20, 2019
1 shot in apparent NW Harris County road rage incident
Former HPD officers at center of botched raid arrested by FBI
Show More
Camera found in Texas elementary boy's bathroom
Boy, 10, dies after being shot in stands at HS football game
Memorial City Mall now has new tech to help blind shoppers
Teen shot in Santa Fe HS tragedy signs to play college baseball
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
More TOP STORIES News