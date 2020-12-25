Society

8 most Instagrammable spots at Houston's new amazing art adventure

HOUSTON, Texas -- Wondrous, engaging, and psychedelic, Seismique is a much-anticipated - and much-needed, in this time of quarantined lockdown - multi-sensory trip for lucky visitors. Thematically and situationally, the new, totally immersive 40,000-square-foot art experience couldn't' be more Houston.

To wit: The interactive museum-meets-playground is a sci-fi fan's vivid dream - one (in a totally H-Town move) that has taken over an empty, big-box store in a west Houston strip center.

Guests can journey into this massive maze boasting more than 40 exhibits, nine million LED lights, state-of-the-art, motion-capture technology, and traversable, world-class art beginning Dec. 26 in west Houston at 2306 South Highway 6.

