missing man

76-year-old last seen in her nightgown reported missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies said they are looking for an elderly woman with underlying health conditions who went missing at 5 a.m on Sunday.

Joann Johnson Jones was last seen in Spring around the 16700 Block of Mandeville Court, according to officials.

The 76-year-old reportedly suffers from cognitive impairment and was last seen wearing a nightgown.

A silver 2017 Nissan Rogue with license plate number MXH8830 is what she was believed to be driving at the time of her disappearance.

A Silver Alert describes Jones as a white woman, around 5 feet 6 inches and weighs about 175 pounds. She has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on where she may be is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person's Division at 713-755-7427.
