Society

73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India

GUNTUR, India -- A 73-year-old woman in India is a proud new mom after giving birth to twins!

The woman gave birth to her babies via C-section on Thursday - ending nine long months of bed rest for mom.

And while she is a spry 73, her husband is 80! The couple said that they had always wanted children, but it just never happened for them.

So their doctor agreed to in vitro fertilization and amazingly - it was a success on the first try.

The new family may be setting records. The mother may be the oldest woman to ever give birth - but that has yet to be confirmed.
