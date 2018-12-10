Looking for some holiday fun? Lace up those skates and get ready for some cool fun at these Houston-area ice rinks!While hockey players and figure skaters call the Aerodrome Ice Skating Complex in northwest Houston home, the complex offers public and group skating, too. During daylight hours, the ice glows for attendees of the public session. Seasonal evening sessions feature music coupled with special lighting effects.Admission is $10 per person and $6 for members. Skate rentals are $5. Located at 8220 Willow Place Drive North. 281-847-5283.After you shop 'til you drop, stow those bags away and take a spin at Ice at the Galleria. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the rink is hosting "Ice Jamz," combining hit music with the magic of ice skating.Admission is $4-11. Skate rentals are $4. Located at 5015 Westheimer Rd. 713-621-1500.The 21,000-square-foot facility features plenty of room to glide like a sugarplum fairy across the ice! Open daily through Jan. 21, 2019, the rink provides groups with a fun way to celebrate the holidays!Weekend admission is $12.50 for adults and $6 for children 5 and under, for two hours of skate time. Weekday admission is $10.50 and $5, respectively. Located at 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, in The Woodlands.Located inside Memorial City Mall, the ice rink offers adult and youth hockey and birthday parties, in addition to public skating hours. During the holidays, the rink also hosts themed events and appearances by Puck the Penguin.Admission is $10 per person. Skate rentals are $4. Located at 303 Memorial City, across from American Girl.Glide across the ice at Galveston's only outdoor ice rink, part of Moody Garden's "Festival of Lights." Open daily through Jan. 6, 2019, you can save $5 when you visit Sunday through Thursday until Dec. 20.Located at One Hope Boulevard, in Galveston.In addition to offering figure skating lessons and ice hockey, the Sugar Land Ice and Sports Center offers public skating during the weekdays and weekend.Two-hour sessions are available for a $12 admission fee. You can skate for three hours for $14. Admission includes skate rental. Located at 16225 Lexington Boulevard, in Sugar Land.The southwest's largest outdoor skating arena at 7,716 square feet is located in downtown Houston, and also features a special rink just for little skaters! The ICE is open through Jan. 27, 2019.Admission is $11. Skate rental is $4, or free for members. Located at 1500 McKinney.