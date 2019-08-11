6-year-old reaches out to toy companies for female toy soldiers

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KTRK) -- All Vivian Lord wants is some female toy soldiers to play with.
CNN reported that the 6-year-old decided to make it happen on her own, writing letters to toy companies and asking them to make female toy soldiers.
Her mom noticed that the female ones currently in stores were only pink.
One of the three toy companies Vivian and her mom reached out has responded, and it was BMC Toys.
Jeff Imel is with BMC Toys and said he would love to make it happen. He just has to gather enough support.
