Bodycam video shows 6-year-old's tearful plea during arrest at Orlando school

ORLANDO, Florida -- A family's attorney released body camera footage that shows a 6-year-old girl pleading for help as she is put in handcuffs and taken away from school in Orlando.
Police were called to the school after Kaia reportedly kicked a staff member during a tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy.
The video shows Kaia, confused and crying for help as she's led away with her hands zip-tied behind her back.
Kaia cries as one of the officers takes her to a juvenile detention center.
The officer was fired for violating department policy requiring a supervisor's approval to arrest anyone under 12.
Kaia's grandmother is now pushing to change state law concerning arrests of children for misdemeanors.
Charges against the child were later dropped.
