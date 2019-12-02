6 ways to save even more cash on Cyber Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We want to help you save even more money today, so we've gone through dozens of tips to bring you what we think are some of the best ones.
First, check price histories. It's no secret retailers sometimes raise prices and then advertise a big sale. Use free browser plug-ins like Honey and CamelCamelCamel that show you price histories for individual products at stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl's and Walmart.
Compare prices. Again, let a browser add-on do the work for you! PriceGrabber and PriceBlink are good ones.
Third, you may also want to try deal bloggers such as Hip2Save. It has a lot of information on pricing, promo codes and unadvertised offers.
Another way to save even more is through buying discounted gift cards online. You probably wouldn't do this all the time, but if you plan to do a lot of shopping today, this may be good for you. A good site is Gift Card Granny. Opt for an e-card so you can use it the same day you buy it.
Check a store's social media sites. Sometimes, they offer different deals there versus their website.
You know how to do this, but we'll remind you anyway: Use coupon codes. Try to use more than one code. Of course, these tips are good year-round, not just for Cyber Monday.
