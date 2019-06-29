u.s. & world

57 electric scooters, bikes pulled from Portland's Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A dive team recovered dozens of electric scooters and bicycles while cleaning the Willamette River sea wall in downtown Portland.

KPTV-TV reports the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office River Patrol Dive Team removed 57 electric scooters and bicycles this week.



The five companies participating in Portland's electric scooter trial program have 1,975 scooters on the streets, which is slightly below the total allowed by the city.

This spring, Portland began a second, yearlong phase of a pilot program intended to help the city introduce the devices while avoiding pitfalls experienced by other U.S. metropolises.

A four-month experiment with the e-scooters last year was successful but also generated 6,000 complaints and raised questions about pedestrian safety and the impact of the devices on public spaces like parks. The city said the scooters also led to 176 medical center visits.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregone bikespollutionlitteringscooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Arkansas bridge will be renamed in honor of Maleah Davis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News