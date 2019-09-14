Society

Hundreds turn out for Fiestas Patrias parade in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Fiestas Patrias Parade is turning 51.

The event is one of many celebratory observations during the months of September and October, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Anchor Mayra Moreno emceed this year's parade.

The Fiestas Patrias Parade marks the historic event of Die y Sies de Septiembre, signaling Mexico's independence from Spain. ABC13 is the official English language partner of Fiestas Patrias.
