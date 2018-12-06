SOCIETY

500-year-old skeleton wearing thigh-boots found in London

EMBED </>More Videos

500-year-old skeleton still wearing thigh-high boots found in London river.

LONDON, England --
Your favorite leather boots may have lasted a long time, but they're no match for a pair found by archeologists in London recently.

The team discovered a pair of boots on a roughly 500-year-old male skeleton found along the River Thames.

The skeleton, still wearing the mostly intact thigh-high boots, was found lying face down.

The discovery has prompted further investigation.

Leather was very expensive at the time of the man's death, which means he wouldn't likely have been buried wearing his boots.

Researchers believe that indicates his death was premature, though the cause is unknown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhistorydead bodyresearchu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Tyler Perry pays off layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
5 electronic music events to look forward to in Houston this weekend
Pres. George HW Bush buried at presidential library
More Society
Top Stories
Bush 4141: Step inside Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
Texas-sized crowds witness Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
FLYOVER FOR 41: Navy jets roar at Pres. Bush's burial site
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
Pres. George HW Bush buried at presidential library
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Friday and Saturday
George P. Bush remembers 'Gampy' at funeral
Show More
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
George HW Bush reveals funeral plans in intimate video diary
Bush 4141 flattens coins on way to College Station
Texans announce guests for Bob McNair's 'celebration of life'
Whitney Mercilus named finalist for NFL Man of the Year
More News