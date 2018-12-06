Your favorite leather boots may have lasted a long time, but they're no match for a pair found by archeologists in London recently.The team discovered a pair of boots on a roughly 500-year-old male skeleton found along the River Thames.The skeleton, still wearing the mostly intact thigh-high boots, was found lying face down.The discovery has prompted further investigation.Leather was very expensive at the time of the man's death, which means he wouldn't likely have been buried wearing his boots.Researchers believe that indicates his death was premature, though the cause is unknown.