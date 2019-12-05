50 Cent to host meet-and-greet at Houston-area Spec's stores starting today

He'll be at area Spec's liquor stores for the release of his new luxury champagne Le Chemin du Roi and his Branson Cognac.
On Thursday, he'll host a meet and greet from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sugar Land location at 3335 Highway 6 South.
But if you can't make it out, 50 Cent will stop at three more locations over the next few days to sign bottles and meet fans.
Dec. 6
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Spec's - 17414 Northwest Freeway
Jersey Village, TX 77040
Dec. 7
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Spec's - 1420 Loop 336 West
Conroe, TX 77304
Dec. 10
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Spec's - 11990 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77077
