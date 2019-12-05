Society

50 Cent to host meet-and-greet at Houston-area Spec's stores starting today

Rapper-turned-entrepreneur 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, will be spending the next few days in the Houston area, but not for a concert.

He'll be at area Spec's liquor stores for the release of his new luxury champagne Le Chemin du Roi and his Branson Cognac.

On Thursday, he'll host a meet and greet from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sugar Land location at 3335 Highway 6 South.

But if you can't make it out, 50 Cent will stop at three more locations over the next few days to sign bottles and meet fans.

Dec. 6
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Spec's - 17414 Northwest Freeway
Jersey Village, TX 77040

Dec. 7
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Spec's - 1420 Loop 336 West
Conroe, TX 77304

Dec. 10
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Spec's - 11990 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77077

