Society

5-year-old calls 911 to order pizza, cops deliver with a lesson

A five-year-old in Florida went to extreme measures to satisfy his hunger for pizza.

Manuel Beshara was really hungry last Friday and wanted to order a pizza.

So he called 911.

Three Sanford Police officers went to Manuel's house.

His 15-year-old sister had no idea he'd made the emergency call.

The officers talked to Manuel about when you should and should not call 911.

However, they didn't leave Manuel hungry. The officers ordered a pizza and personally delivered it to him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridafloridapizzapolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TEA recommends replacing HISD school board after investigation
Freak accident leaves competitive gymnast disabled
Fire breaks out at Pearland ISD elementary school
Houston's most notorious serial killers: 46 years later
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
Robbers shoot Texaco clerk to death in NE Houston
Jack in the Box employee fired after controversial barefoot photo
Show More
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
Officers on horses led handcuffed man with rope for 6 blocks: Police
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
Digital Deal of the Day
Power outages expected as crews move giant crates again
More TOP STORIES News