When mom didn't wake up, 5-year-old son knew what to do

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5424611" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents said a 5-year-old awoke to smoke and flames and alerted others of the fire at a Back of the Yards home Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5648185" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toddler runs to neighbors home in attempt to save her grandmother's life.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3946681" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Boy helps save grandmother by calling 911

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old boy's quick thinking is being credited with helping to save his mother's life after she was unresponsive due to dangerously low blood sugar."Honestly, I don't remember anything," said Chelsie Montemayor, mother of the boy. "If he would not have called for help, I would've been dead."The incident happened on Friday.Chelsie is a mother of two, and her son Benjamin is home-schooled. The mother's husband had already left for work, and she says she felt fine that morning."I just woke up with a whole bunch of paramedics around me," she said.Her son became panicked after trying to wake up his mother, who was lying in her bed, but she was not responsive."She didn't wake up," Benjamin said.The boy got his mother's phone and called his grandmother to tell her something was wrong."He was crying, he was screaming. 'Memaw, please help me,'" said Marciela Torres, Benjamin's grandmother.Torres called her son-in-law who called 911. She then went over to the home and got there just before paramedics arrived.She found her daughter unresponsive in her bedroom."They checked her (blood) sugar (level) and it was 39, which is way too low. And she couldn't wake up, so they gave her something to get her sugar up and she started coming to," Torres said.Chelsie is slowly starting to feel better and says it is never too early to teach children how to react in an emergency."Teach your kids, even if you have to put an emoji by someone's name or different colored hearts by certain people's names so they know if there's an emergency, this heart will call dad, this heart will call grandma," she said.