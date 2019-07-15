5 new CBD shops open in the Cy-Fair area

CBD American Shaman officially opened April 20 at 11242 FM 1960, Ste. 108, Houston. Owner and Cypress native Tommy Gonzales said the shop has a health and wellness focus, offering CBD oils, lotions, energy drinks, face creams, edibles and lip balms. 281-469-7620.

A new location of Sacred Leaf Zero opened in late May at 15003 FM 529, Ste. J, Houston. The new store carries CBD tinctures, topicals, edibles and pet products, among other items. All products contain 0% THC. The store serves the Copperfield, Hearthstone, Lakes on Eldridge North, Langham Creek and Bear Creek areas. 832-674-4592.

Ally Horner opened a new location of Your CBD Store with her father in early June at 17036 W. Little York Road, Ste. 700, Houston. The shop sells water-soluble hemp oil, topical creams, tinctures, edibles, vaping products, beauty products and pet products, among other items. The family- and veteran-owned operation also offers 20% discounts to veterans and first responders, Horner said. 281-815-3241.

CBD American Shaman opened July 5 at 17445 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. F, Cypress. Owner Tommy Gonzales also runs the CBD American Shaman location on FM 1960 and said the Spring Cypress Road location will offer the same product line, including CBD oils, lotions, energy drinks, face creams, edibles and lip balms. 832-334-5922.

Linda Paar plans to open a new location of Sacred Leaf in late July at 11700 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. B, Cypress. The store sells CBD-infused tinctures, pain creams, edibles, vape pens, beauty products, diet pills and pet products-all containing 0% THC, Paar said. Customers can place call-in orders leading up to the storefront's opening. 832-682-8857.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Several shops offering products made from cannabidiol-also known as CBD-have been popping up around Cy-Fair in recent months. Merchandise can include edible items, creams and lotions, vape liquid, oils and pet products, among others.The hemp-derived extract can be used for therapeutic and medicinal purposes and is not psychoactive. Learn more about the substance here.