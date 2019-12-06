5 Houston-area holiday events you need to check out

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's time to bring out your favorite holiday sweater! Here are five Houston-area events you and your family can enjoy.
F45 Katy Christmas Party
If you feel like dancing the night away, head over to the annual F45 Katy Christmas party.
The party will be held at Katy Vibes, located at 24757 Katy Freeway on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.
You might want to act fast! You must RSVP by Friday, Dec. 6.
The Woodlands Winds Holiday Concert
Who doesn't love holiday music? Head over to The Woodlands at Market Street on Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
You can enjoy a variety of live musical and dance entertainment from local school and community performance groups. Learn more here.
Mugshots with Santa featuring Pearland police
Naughty kids won't get coal this year, instead they'll get mugshots with Santa.
The Pearland Police Department's youth training program is hosting a "Mugshots with Santa" event on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Families will be able to choose between a variety of booking signs to include on their mugshot, such as "Texting addict," "Aggie fan" and "Refuses to nap."
READ MORE: Naughty kids won't get coal this year, they get mugshots
Houston Astros Holiday Home Runs
The American League champions are hosting their Holiday Home Runs event.
In addition to great shopping opportunities, face painters will be available too!
You'll also have a chance to take your holiday pictures in front of the manual scoreboard and with Orbit in his best Santa outfit.
The event is Sunday, Dec. 8 at Minute Maid Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Battle Red Day at the Houston Texans game
If you want to enjoy some football, the Houston Texans are taking on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 8 and the theme is Battle Red Day!
There's a special prize for the first 50,000 fans and plenty of discounts. Plus, there will be plenty of holiday gifts for the Texans fan in your life.
ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More