5 Green Monday deals you don't want to miss

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may have thought you've heard about all the shopping holidays, but think again.

It's Green Monday, which is perfect for those who missed out on those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

According to the latest survey from the National Retail Federation, shoppers have only about half of what they need.

Well today, you can find deals on electronics, clothing and toys.

Target has an Apple iPad on sale for $249.99, that's down from the price of $329.99.

On Amazon, you can get an Echo Dot for $24.99, which is 50% off.

You can get an extra 30% off at Macy's and save up to 40% off tech at Walmart.

If you use the code Sparking at Levi's, you'll get 40% off.

At Old Navy and Gap, you can get up to 50% off storewide and online.

