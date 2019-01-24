SOCIETY

5 fun electronic music events in Houston this weekend

Photo: Yvette de Wit/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to lose yourself to some EDM this weekend? From a Canadian brother act to Low Steppa, this weekend's show lineup offers EDM fans plenty to look forward to.

---

DVBBS





Canadian duo DVBBS, composed of brothers Chris Chronicles and Alex Andre, have been making music together since 2012. Feel the brotherly love at Stereo Live Houston on Friday night.

When: Friday, Jan. 25, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $15 (General Admission)

Barely Alive with Sfam





Barely Alive is an electronic music duo that combines the influences of dubstep, trap and drum'n'bass music. Stop by Houston Underground Friday night to catch the pair along with special guest Sfam.

When: Friday, Jan. 25, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Houston Underground, 850 McKee St.
Admission: $15 (General Admission)

DJ Behrouz, whose style has been described as "eclectic house with soul", is coming back to Houston. But get your tickets soon -- there are only 170 tickets available for this Kinda Super Disco-sponsored event at The Hive.

When: Friday, Jan. 25, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: The Dive, 809 Pierce St.
Admission: $20 (General Admission)

Darude





Finnish DJ and record producer Darude will bring his uplifting style of trance music to Houston. He'll be playing tracks from his latest album, as well as everyone's favorite song, "Sandstorm."
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $15 (General Admission)

Private Label Presents - Low Steppa





Low Steppa is a house music DJ and producer hailing from the United Kingdom. Catch him playing his latest single, "No Love," among other hits at Stereo Live Sunday night.

When: Sunday, Jan. 27, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $10 (General Admission)

