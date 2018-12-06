SOCIETY

5 electronic music events to look forward to in Houston this weekend

By Hoodline
Looking to bliss out to electronica this weekend? From house to drum and bass, this weekend's concert lineup offers EDM fans plenty to enjoy.

AMEN: Rebirth





As part of its Drum and Bass month, Gravity Midtown will be designing a show around the Amen break, a seven second drum solo found in the song "Amen, Brother" by the 1960s funk and soul outfit, The Winstons. Resident artists arQer and Realtime, alongside special guest Brad Slack b2b DVS-1, will put their spin on this famous solo.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 9 p.m.-Saturday, Dec. 8, 3 a.m.
Where: Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St., Suite 200
Admission: $5 (General Admission)

Wonderground ft. Oxigenate, Sami Thompson, John D - HOUSTON





This 18-and-older show will feature Wonderground, Oxigenate, Sami Thompson and John D. Attendees can RSVP in advance for free, but the admittance will still be first come, first served. Arrive before midnight to be admitted with a free RSVP.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.-Saturday, Dec. 8, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free (Free RSVP Admission); $5 (General Admission - Express Entry)

Champagne Drip & Um.. at Houston Underground





Champagne Drip and Um.. will be performing Dec. 7 at the Houston Underground. The show admits ages 18 and older.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 10 p.m.-Saturday, Dec. 8, 2 a.m.
Where: Houston Underground, 850 McKee St.
Admission: $15 (General Admission)

Brownies & Lemonade ft. Valentino Khan, Krane, & Cray - Houston





Brownies & Lemonade will be performing with Valentino Khan, Krane, Cray and B&L All Stars at Stereo Live Houston. The show will admit ages 18 and older. Attendees must bring a PDF of their tickets and a valid ID to be admitted.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.-Sunday, Dec. 9, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $15

Private Label Presents: Prok & Fitch





Dance/electronica duo Prok & Fitch will perform. This show will admit ages 18 and older. Attendees may receive up to two free RSVPs in advance. Arrive by 7:15 p.m. to ensure entry to the show. Ticket holders must bring a PDF of the ticket and a valid ID.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $5 (General Admission)

