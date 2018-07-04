SOCIETY

Public service announcement: You're not a firework. Don't drive lit this Fourth of July

EMBED </>More Videos

A road sign on Interstate 95 in Virginia has a message to revelers reminding them to make safe choices as they let freedom ring this Fourth of July: "You're not a firework. Don't drive lit." (Michael Meitz/Instagram)

Danny Clemens
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. --
This Fourth of July, one clever road sign is reminding revelers to make good choices as they let freedom ring.

"You're not a firework. Don't drive lit," read an electronic sign spotted by local resident Michael Meitz above Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia.

Though the message may seem fun and clever, it's an important one. Over the Fourth of July holiday in 2016, nearly 200 people were killed in crashes involving a driver with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, according to the Department of Transportation.

Before you begin to celebrate, choose a designated driver to get you home safely. Taxis and ride-sharing services are also an option to help you get home safely, and Lyft is offering 20 percent off one ride to help partiers stay safe. In many cities, local organizations are also facilitating programs that offer residents free rides home to keep the roads safe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysafetyI-95july fourth4th of julyjuly 4thdrunk drivingu.s. & worldVirginia
SOCIETY
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News