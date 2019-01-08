SOCIETY

Daughter confronts Christie Tate over Washington Post blogs about her

EMBED </>More Videos

One mom's blog is making some waves and making a lot of us think about what we post about our little ones.

In this age of social media, parents post about their kids.

From baby pictures to cute posts about school, maybe some embarrassing moments, it all becomes a habit and part of our digital culture.

One mom's blog in the Washington Post is making some waves and making a lot of us think about what we post about our little ones.

Christie Tate says her fourth grade daughter was furious when she stumbled upon her mom's posts over the years.

Tate is a blogger, and says she always grappled about the ethics of it and how her kids would feel when they were grown.

She says her daughter asked her to stop writing about her life and posting pictures of her.

She says she told her daughter the truth about her work.

As a writer, she says she is not done exploring motherhood and she can't promise she won't touch on her own life, that includes her kids.

But she did make a promise, as a family and as a team, she would now ask her daughter's permission going forward.
Related Topics:
societysocial mediablogbig talkersbuzzworthyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Tens of thousands of illegally dumped tires; few arrests
Cirque du Soleil Luzia is back in Houston
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!
Former MD Anderson pres. dies at 82 after brain cancer battle
More Society
Top Stories
2nd suspect charged in death of Jazmine Barnes
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Santa Fe HS massacre suspect wants trial moved
Body found in pond identified as 7-year-old boy with autism
TIMELINE: Investigation into Jazmine Barnes' death
What we know about Jazmine Barnes' accused killers
Ride the rainbow to this unicorn-themed dessert bar in Houston
Kliff Kingsbury lands head coaching job with NFL's Cardinals
Show More
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney gets $1M to settle position dispute
Former MD Anderson pres. dies at 82 after brain cancer battle
Police shoot armed suspect outside hotel in SW Houston
Man caught on video chasing down tire through Houston traffic
UH student's car stolen in robbery at campus garage
More News