Pasadena PD lieutenant has no plans of stopping after 45 years of service

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Lieutenant James Anderson joined the Pasadena Police Department and never thought he would be in service for 45 years.

"I got in. I happen to like it at that point and time, I studied to be in the academy. (I) Joined the academy in 1975 and graduated. From that point, I've been here ever since," said Anderson.

Anderson says he has no plans of stopping just yet.

He loves waking up every morning and putting on his uniform to serve Pasadena citizens.

"It is an honor to serve the citizens of Pasadena. This is a great city and I love it. I've never had any doubts of serving here," Anderson said.

