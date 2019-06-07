Society

Nonverbal 4-year-old with autism finds his voice through help of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Old Town Road'

A song that has taken the internet and the music charts by storm is now changing the life of one little boy.

Four-year-old Daniel, who has been diagnosed with autism, recently found his voice through the help of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road."

Former ABC13 Eyewitness News employee Sheletta Brundidge shared the video of the 'Old Town Road' miracle to Twitter and it has since gone viral.



Brundidge said Daniel, who is nonverbal, was caught humming the song and then he began singing the lyrics all on his own.

"All of a sudden, he starts singing those words, 'I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road,'" she said. "And I was like, 'Oh my God my child is singing something we didn't teach him.'"

The mother of four called the moment a miracle because little Daniel struggles to put words together.



"He was diagnosed at 1-year-old, but even after three years of really intense therapy he's still having difficulty saying more than three words at a time," Brundidge told Eyewitness News.

Ever since he began singing the hit song, Brundidge says, "He's got all the Lil Nas X parts down and I'm rocking Billy Ray Cyrus."

The inspirational tweet and video caught the attention of Lil Nas X, who retweeted Brundidge and said "What a king."



Daniel also has two other brothers who have autism -- Brandon, 6, and Cameron, 5. While they have made progress during their therapy sessions, Brundidge says Daniel's autism is the most severe.

"It's been an uphill battle, we're still trying, we're still working really hard to make progress," Brundidge said.

According to Brundidge, after Daniel's breakthrough, his therapists began using the song during their session. "Now we're using it in therapy and they're using it in school with his special education classes."

Brundidge added that they will be looking into what other songs can possibly help Daniel and that they are excited he "finally had his breakthrough."

Related:

Teacher remakes hit song to help students with STAAR test

Mattress Mack throws prom night at Gallery Furniture for children with autism

High school student with autism wows crowd with choir performance
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyautismchildren's healthmusicfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News