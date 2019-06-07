Society

4-year-old boy raises nearly $500 with lemonade stand to help fight brain cancer

HARNETT COUNTY, North Carolina -- A 4-year-old Harnett County boy started a lemonade stand to help raise money in honor of 5-year-old Ila Haskin.

Ila died last Thursday after a battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, an aggressive terminal brain cancer.

"We're going to give it to science so no more kids get sick anymore," said Caiden Hampton.

Caiden and his mom, Amber, started a lemonade stand Thursday morning.

They sold lemonade for $1 a cup and ended up raising nearly $500.

Amber told ABC11 there's a lesson in this for her son.

"He is capable of anything he puts his mind to," she said. "I don't want anyone to tell him that doing something little won't make a difference."

Amber plans to submit the money to the childhood cancer foundation this weekend.
