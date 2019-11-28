Society

4 ways to keep your holiday guests from stressing your pets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The holidays can be a stressful time for your pets and it can also be dangerous. Here are four ways to keep your furry friends from getting down during your next gathering.

1. If your dog or cat gets nervous around strangers, be sure to let your guests know ahead of time. That way, no one gets bitten or scratched.

2. Designate a comfortable, quiet place inside for your pets to retreat.

3. Keep the holiday food away. Chocolate is a big part of the holidays, but is toxic to dogs and cats.

4. Be mindful of table scraps, especially turkey bones. Those can be harmful.

