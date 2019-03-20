4 music events to plan for in Houston this weekend

Rihanna | Night Light Bike Ride

If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a night-time bike ride to an EDM show, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Grab your bike head over to 3rd Ward Tours on Friday night for a group ride around the city. The group will be blasting Rihanna tunes while making a stop at either Discovery Green, Midtown Park, the Museum District or EaDo.Friday, March 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m.3rd Ward Tours, 2301 Elgin St.$5 (Night Light Vibe Rental); $11 (Have your own bike). More ticket options available.Veteran DJs Nic Chagall and Bossi, better known as Cosmic Gate, will make a tour stop at Stereo Live on Friday night. The German duo is sure to play their club classics "Be Your Sound," "Fire Wire" and "Exploration of Space."Friday, March 22, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$20 (General Admission); $75 (Merchandise Package); $125 (Meet & Greet Package)The House of Blues presents a night of music and laughs as H-Town LIVE combines forces with Punchline Comedy on Saturday night. H-Town LIVE will highlight the Rhythm & Blues genre, while Punchline Comedy will feature comedian Derrick Keener.Saturday, March 23, 9 p.m.-midnightHOUSE OF BLUES | FOUNDATION ROOM, 1204 Caroline St.$15 (General Admission); $25 (General Admission | Guaranteed Seating *Limited Time Only*)Get to Stereo Live on Saturday night to catch Paris Blohm behind the stacks. The L.A. native and progressive house specialist will be joined by DJs Kanz and Terry G to keep the electric foam party going all night long.Saturday, March 23, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$10 (General Admission)---