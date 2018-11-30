SOCIETY

4 intriguing electronic music events in Houston this weekend

By Hoodline
Looking to get lost in electronica this weekend? You're in luck: this weekend's performance lineup offers EDM fans plenty to enjoy.

EDTS: Blizzard





EDTS ("ElectroDubTrapStep): Blizzard is an ensemble concert that brings together four acts for one ticket: DJ Ambition, BRKLW, SAVD and Shoozner.

When: Friday, November 30, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 1, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free (Free RSVP Admission); $5 (General Admission - Express Entry)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Official Lights All Night Pre-Party ft. Dr. Fresch & Volac





Presented by All Night, Good Vibes and Prime, this concert features Dr. Fresch and Volac. Dr. Fresch is a DJ and producer who burst onto the scene in 2013 after winning Insomniac's Discovery Project Contest. His debut self-titled EP and innovative hip-hop and rap remixes immediately put him at the forefront. His latest release, "Revelation" (2018), is a collaboration with Bijou and Denzel Curry.
When: Saturday, December 1, 9 p.m.- Sunday, December 2, 2 a.m.
Where: Houston Underground, 850 McKee St.
Admission: $18 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ookay LIVE & Bonnie x Clyde Bad Habits Tour





Ookay is the stage name of Abe Laguna, an electronic dance music producer, DJ and singer out of Chula Vista, CA. He's currently on his Bad Habits Tour, alongside Bonnie X Clyde, an electronic duo composed of Daniel Litman and Paige Lopynski out of Miami, FL.

When: Saturday, December 1, 10 p.m.- Sunday, December 2, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Private Label Presents: Bedouin





Bedouin is a DJ and production duo comprise of Rami Abousabe and Tamar Malki. The Brooklyn-based duo is currently leading the "desert sound" evolution that's been popularized at festivals such as Burning Man and Further Future.

When: Sunday, December 2, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
