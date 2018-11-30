4 intriguing electronic music events in Houston this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
EDTS: Blizzard
EDTS ("ElectroDubTrapStep): Blizzard is an ensemble concert that brings together four acts for one ticket: DJ Ambition, BRKLW, SAVD and Shoozner.
When: Friday, November 30, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 1, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free (Free RSVP Admission); $5 (General Admission - Express Entry)
The Official Lights All Night Pre-Party ft. Dr. Fresch & Volac
Presented by All Night, Good Vibes and Prime, this concert features Dr. Fresch and Volac. Dr. Fresch is a DJ and producer who burst onto the scene in 2013 after winning Insomniac's Discovery Project Contest. His debut self-titled EP and innovative hip-hop and rap remixes immediately put him at the forefront. His latest release, "Revelation" (2018), is a collaboration with Bijou and Denzel Curry.
When: Saturday, December 1, 9 p.m.- Sunday, December 2, 2 a.m.
Where: Houston Underground, 850 McKee St.
Admission: $18 (General Admission)
Ookay LIVE & Bonnie x Clyde Bad Habits Tour
Ookay is the stage name of Abe Laguna, an electronic dance music producer, DJ and singer out of Chula Vista, CA. He's currently on his Bad Habits Tour, alongside Bonnie X Clyde, an electronic duo composed of Daniel Litman and Paige Lopynski out of Miami, FL.
When: Saturday, December 1, 10 p.m.- Sunday, December 2, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $15
Private Label Presents: Bedouin
Bedouin is a DJ and production duo comprise of Rami Abousabe and Tamar Malki. The Brooklyn-based duo is currently leading the "desert sound" evolution that's been popularized at festivals such as Burning Man and Further Future.
When: Sunday, December 2, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $10
